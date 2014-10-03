10 Indicators You Need CenturyLink Internet

Internet comes in a variety of different options, even in rural parts of the country. Yet these services are not all equal and some of them are better suited to your needs than others. CenturyLink Internet is a virtually unlimited high speed Internet choice that gives you the kind of Internet service you want and need.



You Know You Need CenturyLink Internet If…

- You spend a lot of time at McDonalds and other public places that offer free WiFi.

- Your Internet speed is regularly throttled because you have surpassed the monthly data cap.

- You can’t stream videos or movies without interruptions.

- You have an Internet service that is costly.

- You still have antiquated dial-up Internet service.

- You have more than one Internet user in your household.

- You have gamers in your household who need responsive Internet for fast-twitch games.

- The tech support from your ISP is never available when you have problems.

- You pay for basic TV service in addition to your Internet service. CenturyLink lets you watch TV for free from its portal.

- Your current provider doesn’t give you the option of setting up your own in-home wireless network.



Get CenturyLink Internet and all of these frustrations are a thing of the past. Say goodbye to Internet that just doesn’t deliver, with the service that does it all.

The Difference Between Cable and DSL Internet?

Most people use digital subscriber line (DSL) or cable TV to access high speed Internet from home. Even though DSL and cables have been around for years, their high-speed Internet delivery varies. In fact the differences can make it easy to decide which is a better fit for you.

Raw Speed

To begin with, cable modem services usually boast of having higher amounts of bandwidth when compared to their DSL counterparts. But in reality, they may or may not provide the fastest internet speed as offered, since the so-called bandwidth levels usually translate to raw-speed. As a result, the promised speed may be affected by several business and technical reasons, which may significantly reduce their speed; hence, eliminating this advantage.

Real World Speed

The real world speed of both DSL and cable modems are significantly affected by a number of factors. For example:

- Cable modem services generally slow down when several people within your locality access the Internet at the same time.

- Both DSL and cable modem performance will automatically vary from one minute to the next one depending on traffic congestion and the pattern of use.

- Cable and DSL Internet providers use "speed cap" to limit the bandwidth they offer.

- At times, your home network may be too slow to match up with the speed of your Internet connection; hence, lowering your Internet performance.

- While in theory DSL is available in more places than cable, the speed it delivers is very different depending on where a user lives. If you are far from a central station, you DSL speed can be little better than dial-up Internet.

Mode of Delivery

The third difference between cable and DSL Internet is the mode of delivery. DSL Internet is usually delivered via a standard telephone line; while the cable Internet is generally delivered using cable television lines. However, in both cases, these delivery lines can still transmit a series of other transmissions on top of the Internet services. For instance, you can still make a phone call while you're on-line browsing using DSL, or even watch television while you're using cable to access the Internet.

There are so many factors that affect the performance of cable and DSL Internet. Before you make your choice, find out who your neighbors use and how they feel about the service they get.

